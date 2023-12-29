Toll-free travel on May Pen to Williamsfield highway extended Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Toll-free travel on May Pen to Williamsfield highway extended Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Taxi driver whose door hit cop charged with attempted murder

Toll-free travel on May Pen to Williamsfield highway extended

‘NCIS’ actor Michael Weatherly in ‘tropical wonderland’ Jamaica

Elderly ex-cop and wife shot dead in St Thomas yard

2023 Wrap-up: 10 moments in politics in Jamaica

CariCRIS maintains ‘high’ creditworthiness ratings of JMMB

Poll: How did you utilise your Christmas bonus?

What’s Cooking? Lasco BBQ Roasted Butter Beans

JN scholar uses art to unwind

Cops say Melissa Silvera’s murder probe ‘sensitive’

Saturday Dec 30

17°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

5 hrs ago

The May Pen to Williamsfield leg of the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project was officially opened on September 14.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced an extension of the toll-free period for the May Pen to Williamsfield leg (Phase 1C) of the East-West Highway, through to March 31, 2024. 

This extension grants the public an additional three months of toll-free travel on this new segment of the highway.

A release from the Office of the Prime Minister said Friday that the decision is intended to provide more time for ongoing negotiations between TransJamaican Highway Limited (TJH) and the National Road Operating and Constructing Company Limited. 

These discussions focus on finalising the concession for Phase 1C, for which TJH, the current operator of the Kingston to May Pen segment of the East-West Highway, holds a right of first refusal, the release said.

Holness highlighted the significant benefits of the May Pen to Williamsfield highway, noting the reduced travel times and lower vehicular wear and tear for motorists.

Looking ahead, the Government plans to further extend the highway to bypass Spur Tree within the next five years, as part of its commitment to improving Jamaica’s road infrastructure.

As these developments progress, Holness emphasized the importance of responsible driving and urged motorists to prioritise safety on the roads.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Taxi driver whose door hit cop charged with attempted murder

Christmas

Sip with Loop: With sorrel aplenty, let’s make a margarita!

Jamaica News

Toll-free travel on May Pen to Williamsfield highway extended

More From

Jamaica News

Elderly ex-cop and wife shot dead in St Thomas yard

An elderly couple was shot and killed by unknown assailants at their home in Newland district, Yallahs, St Thomas, on Thursday.
The deceased are 71-year-old Valin Strachan, a former police officer,

Jamaica News

See also

Uncle killed after intervening in nephew’s dispute with woman

Twenty-nine-year-old Ricardo Rhomes, a chef of Rose Heights, St James, was charged with murder in connection with the death of his uncle on Boxing Day.
Rhomes was charged with the murder of 55-year

Jamaica News

Taxi driver whose door hit cop charged with attempted murder

A 33-year-old taxi operator who allegedly attempted to hit a policeman with a motor car on Knutsford Boulevard in Kingston 5 on November 9 has been charged with attempted murder.
He is Peter Jo

Jamaica News

Another man detained in murder of politician’s daughter, her mom

The police have confirmed that another man has been detained in connection with the kidnapping and murder conspiracy that claimed the lives of the 10-month-old daughter of the Member of Parliament

Jamaica News

11-year-old boy drowns in Rio Cobre

The body of an 11-year-old boy was retrieved from a section of the Rio Cobre in Bog Walk, St Catherine, on Wednesday. 
The boy is suspected to have drowned in the river the previous day. 

Our Endz

KFC, OPM, Food for the Poor treat over 1,000 youth for Christmas

In the spirit of generosity and community outreach, Quick Service Restaurant leader Restaurants of Jamaica (KFC) has extended its commitment to the season of giving by contributing 1,200 meals to bene

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols