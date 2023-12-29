Toll-free travel on May Pen to Williamsfield highway extended Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced an extension of the toll-free period for the May Pen to Williamsfield leg (Phase 1C) of the East-West Highway, through to March 31, 2024.

This extension grants the public an additional three months of toll-free travel on this new segment of the highway.

A release from the Office of the Prime Minister said Friday that the decision is intended to provide more time for ongoing negotiations between TransJamaican Highway Limited (TJH) and the National Road Operating and Constructing Company Limited.

These discussions focus on finalising the concession for Phase 1C, for which TJH, the current operator of the Kingston to May Pen segment of the East-West Highway, holds a right of first refusal, the release said.

Holness highlighted the significant benefits of the May Pen to Williamsfield highway, noting the reduced travel times and lower vehicular wear and tear for motorists.

Looking ahead, the Government plans to further extend the highway to bypass Spur Tree within the next five years, as part of its commitment to improving Jamaica’s road infrastructure.

As these developments progress, Holness emphasized the importance of responsible driving and urged motorists to prioritise safety on the roads.