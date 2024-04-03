Toll-free use of May Pen to Williamsfield Highway again extended Loop Jamaica

The toll-free period for the May Pen to Williamsfield leg of the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP) has been extended for a second time, to July 1.

The first extension expired on March 31.

The announcement was made last week by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, during his contribution to the 2024/25 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives.

The prime minister said the extension was being granted to facilitate the conclusion of negotiations with TransJamaican Highway Limited (TJH), which operates the East-West Highway from Caymanas to May Pen, under a Concession Agreement.

Noting that TJH has a right of first refusal to operate the new May Pen to Williamsfield Highway, the prime minister shared that “TJH has exercised their right under the concession agreement by making an offer to the Government of Jamaica. This offer is being evaluated by independent financial advisors and negotiations are ongoing.”

Holness also reminded that the government intends to move further westward from Williamsfield in Manchester to Hodges in St Elizabeth.

This extension will include a Northern Mandeville Bypass, a Spur Tree Bypass, a Southfield Bypass, and a Black River Bypass.

“Value engineering exercises have been performed to reduce the project cost and at the same time increase its functionality. The residents of South St Elizabeth will be a part of the stakeholder consultation process to ensure their input is obtained and incorporated from the design stage of this project,” said Holness.