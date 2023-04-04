Tommy Lee Sparta, Rvssian and Valiant Working On New Music

Tommy Lee Sparta officially returned to music less than two weeks after his release from prison.

The Mobay deejay was released from prison on March 23, 2023, after serving two of his three-year sentence for firearm and ammunition possession. Urban Islandz reported that the dancehall star immediately began plotting his return to music after walking out of the Horizon Remand Centre in Kingston and reuniting with his family and management team.

On Monday, Tommy Lee Sparta shared a photo of himself with Rvssian and Valiant on set their music video shoot. Sources told Urban Islandz that the trio recently recorded a new song and immediately moved to film the music video. “Sparta is back like him never left,” sources in his camp told us. “Yesterday we shoot di video fi the new track wid Valiant and Rvssian some crazy ting. First day out type track going to run the summer.”

Tommy Lee Sparta, Valiant and Rvssian

While we didn’t get any details about the title and release date for the song, we’re told that it will hit the airwaves sometime this month, and there is more music to come. Tommy Lee Sparta wrote while sharing the photo, “Positive vibes only #workingtime.” The artist also shared a clip of himself hitting some bench presses in the gym and another clip of himself getting a massage.

Producer Rvssian also shared a photo from the set of the three of them wearing matching outfits, including custom red jerseys with red shorts and white Nike Airforce 1s with red baseball caps. Valiant also shared a couple more shots from the music video set directed by video director Nick.

The song will mark the first time that Tommy Lee Sparta and Valiant are working together on a song. The former Portmore Empire deejay saw massive success with his collaboration with another young artist, Skeng, on “Protocol.” That song has since clocked 51 million views on YouTube for the music video alone. The song was so successful that Sparta and Skeng linked up again for “Protocol Pt. 2,” which was an even grittier version of the original song.

Can Tommy Lee Sparta replicate that success with another of the hottest new dancehall artists on the scene, Valiant? Only time will tell. In the meantime, Rvssian has proven himself capable on the production side and his ability to bring some of the biggest names in dancehall together. When he is not producing dancehall or hip hop music, he is busy putting out some big Latin bangers. His most recent song is a collaboration with Sean Paul and Latin singer Danny Ocean, “No Me Controles.”