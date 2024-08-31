Tuskegee Airmen Elect Dominican-Born President & Features Jamaican-Born Aerospace Engineer Cayman Islands Investment Group Ltd. Announces New Cryptocurrency Exchange in Development GoFundMe For Lieutenant Stitchie Raises Over $5,000 To Date  Parkland Fuel Corporation Hosts Investor Day Caribbean Roots US VP Shines In Gown by Caribbean Heritage Designer  German police arrest 26-year-old man over Solingen stabbing attack 
Top 6 All-Inclusive Resorts In Aruba You Should Know

19 September 2024
News Americas, New York, NY, September 17, 2024: Aruba is home to some of the Caribbean’s top all-inclusive resorts, making it easy to plan and budget your vacation. Whether you’re traveling with family or seeking a romantic adult-only getaway, these resorts offer luxurious accommodations, world-class dining, exciting activities, and stunning beaches. Here are six all-inclusive resorts in Aruba you should know about.

1: Barceló Aruba

Situated in the heart of Aruba’s high-rise district, Barceló Aruba boasts 373 rooms with balconies or terraces offering ocean or garden views. This family-friendly resort features seven restaurants, a pool bar, a lobby bar, and is conveniently located near the airport and the island’s vibrant nightlife.Included with the rate: Unlimited meals, snacks, drinks, non-motorized water sports, daily activities, nightly entertainment, and a supervised children’s club.

2: Bucuti & Tara

Bucuti & Tara may not be a traditional all-inclusive resort, but its unique dining plan makes it stand out. Guests can enjoy a full daily breakfast and opt into the “Dine Around Plan” to explore some of Aruba’s top restaurants. The adults-only, carbon-neutral resort is located on one of the world’s best beaches and offers a peaceful, eco-friendly retreat.Included with the rate: Daily breakfast, optional lunch and dinner vouchers, wellness classes, and live music.

3: Divi Aruba All Inclusive

Located on Eagle Beach, Divi Aruba offers a laid-back atmosphere with access to one of the world’s top beaches. The resort features numerous dining options and activities, making it an ideal spot for relaxation and adventure. Its family-friendly vibe includes a children’s club and access to amenities at both Divi and Tamarijn Aruba resorts.Included with the rate: Unlimited food, drinks, beach access, pools, yoga, Zumba, e-bike tours, and a supervised children’s club.

4: Hotel Riu Palace Aruba

This adults-only resort on Palm Beach is perfect for those seeking both relaxation and adventure. With direct beach access, a spa, gym, and various water activities, it’s an all-inclusive experience with plenty to do. The property also offers themed parties and nightly entertainment, including a casino and live shows.Included with the rate: Unlimited dining, drinks, 24-hour room service, minibar, and access to “Riu Party” events.

5: Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa

If peace and wellness are your priorities, Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa offers a serene, intimate experience. This boutique resort is known for its exceptional spa and wellness programs, including complimentary yoga and pilates. The all-inclusive plan is optional, with on-site dining featuring vegan options and a credit for off-site dining after four nights.Included with the rate: Daily meals, premium open bar, smoothies, and wellness classes.

6: Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort

Located in downtown Oranjestad, Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort offers a unique blend of city life and island luxury. While it’s not on Aruba’s famous beaches, the resort provides access to a private island where guests can enjoy encounters with flamingos. The all-inclusive package includes dining, beverages, spa discounts, and access to the resort’s private water taxi.Included with the rate: All daily meals, drinks, non-motorized water sports, and spa discounts.

For more details on Aruba, visit Aruba.com.

