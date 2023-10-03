Top cop says murders down 12% as JCF reins in gangs Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reporting a 12 per cent reduction in murders and an overall 13 per cent decline in all major crimes for the quarter ending September 30, 2023.

This compares to the corresponding quarter in 2022.

The update was provided on Tuesday by the Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, during the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Quarterly Media Briefing.

Anderson sang the praises of the JCF and investigators in particular, as he revealed that “murders are down 12 per cent, which translate to 141 less persons killed”.

He added that shooting incidents were down nine per cent, rape was down 18 per cent and robberies were down 17 per cent during the period.

Anderson noted that interpersonal violence accounted for 21 per cent of total homicides while gang-related murders accounted for 66 per cent of all killings.

“This is a shift from the 70-plus per cent (of murders) attributable to gangs as our counter-gang measures take effect,” the commissioner pointed out.

He singled out the police personnel who are dealing with major gang cases, and those who are “making the effort to deal with the collective gang situation where people come together to commit crimes”.

He told the media briefing that illegal guns continue to be the weapon of choice for criminals, with 84 per cent of all murders committed by the gun.

“In our efforts to combat this, 516 illegal weapons have been recovered this year so far,” said Anderson.

And, he highlighted that up to 700 illegal weapons are seized by the police each year.

Said Anderson: “As we begin the final quarter of this year, we remain resolute in our drive to save as many lives as possible, to continue our efforts against gangs and violent criminal organisations, and end the year with reductions in all major crimes”.

In this regard, the commissioner said the JCF was looking forward to even greater collaboration and assistance from local law enforcement partners – the Jamaica Defence Force, Jamaica Customs, the Major Organised Crime & Anti-Corruption Agency and others.