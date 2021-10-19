Top-flight jockey takes plunge into door-to-door food delivery service | Loop Jamaica

Road Jockey, a newly established door-to-door food delivery service to be operated by international racehorse jockey Rajiv Maragh, is set to begin operation in Montego Bay, St James on Monday, November 1.

“Road Jockey is a technology marketplace where we facilitate deliveries from merchants to consumers via our app. You can download the app from the Apple store or the Android store. You can access it at www.roadjockey.com. It’s not live right now, (but) we will have it available one week before launching on November 1 when we are going to start operating business,” outlined Maragh, a Jamaican native who has since 2005 been successfully strutting his stuff on the North American horseracing circuit.

He said Road Jockey has partnered with the Transport Authority of Jamaica in relation to getting a number of the estimated 42,000 green plate carriers (private business vehicles) on board.

“If you have a green plate vehicle right now you are fit and ready to do deliveries. All you have to do is go to [email protected] and sign up. Within less than 15 minutes you will be able to start making deliveries,” stated Maragh.

He was speaking at a media launch held at Pier One Restaurant in Montego Bay last week.

The CEO of Road Jockey added that shortly after the services start in Montego Bay early next month, it is to be replicated in other major towns across Jamaica.

“We will start in Montego Bay and before the end of the year we intend to be in all the major cities (towns) in Jamaica: Kingston, Portmore, Ocho Rios and other places as well in Jamaica,” the top-flight jockey said.

A winner of nearly 2,000 races since he first got his jockey’s licence in 2003, Maragh, the son of former top-flight Jamaican jockey turned US-based trainer, Colin Maragh, has reportedly amassed more than US$100 million in purse earnings, averaging a personal income of approximately US$1 million per year.

He is currently plying his trade at Gulfstream Racetrack in Florida, USA.