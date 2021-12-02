‘Top tier’ gang member on Westmoreland most wanted list found guilty | Loop Jamaica

Reputed top-tier member of the Westmoreland-based King’s Valley Gang, Isiah Perry, was found guilty of several charges when he appeared in the Home Circuit Court on Monday, November 29.

The investigative team has been commended by the head of the Force’s Crime Portfolio, Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey.

Perry was arrested in an operation in King’s Valley, Westmoreland on August 4, 2020 after being named as Westmoreland’s most wanted man.

His trial began on Monday, November 1 in the Hanover Parish Court. He was answering charges stemming from an incident on April 14, 2019, where he reportedly went to the victim’s home in Kings Valley, Westmoreland armed with a machete and an AK-47 rifle. Perry reportedly fired at the victim, torched his house and assaulted another individual.

His case was transferred to the Home Circuit Court for the verdict, where he was found guilty of Illegal Possession of a Firearm, Arson, Shooting with Intent and Assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, December 14.