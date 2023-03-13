Tortuga celebrates one-year at Sangster International Airport Loop Jamaica

This month marks the first anniversary since the unveiling of Tortuga’s standalone kiosk in the departure concourse at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica’s busiest airport.

It is a unique and open-layout store concept with shoppable entrances from all directions.

The kiosk alludes to Tortuga’s Caribbean heritage and is specifically adapted to showcase Tortuga’s interpretation of the Jamaican motif and market.

Another addition was Tortuga’s iconic hexagonal shape in the actual kiosk’s design as well as the furniture units that host a large assortment of products, including Tortuga’s top-selling Caribbean six-packs and delectable spirit cakes.

MBJ had over 2.1 million passengers passing through its airport during 2022, from which Tortuga’s kiosk received an estimated 30 per cent of that passenger traffic. This percentage is significantly higher than the company hoped for in the first year.

“The kiosk’s one-year anniversary is symbolic and marks an important milestone for Tortuga. For the last several years, we have been on a relentless pursuit of expanding our presence in key travel retail markets across the region, and this project has made a major imprint in achieving that goal. It’s wonderful to see consumers immersed in our experiential shop, sampling our cakes, and taking home a piece of Jamaica,” said Senior Marketing and Business Development Manager Natalia Garcia.

In the week leading to March 25, Tortuga will be sampling delicious spirit cakes, giving out refreshments, doing fun brand trivia for an opportunity to win Tortuga prizes, and its famous Spin the Wheel promotion.

If you happen to be at the airport, it is a celebration you won’t want to miss.