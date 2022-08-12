‘Total stranger’ protests outside courthouse re Donna-Lee’s case Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
‘Total stranger’ protests outside courthouse re Donna-Lee’s case Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

PM calls for political consensus on crime

‘Total stranger’ protests outside courthouse re Donna-Lee’s case

J’can wanted man held in Cayman to appear in St Catherine court Friday

Dad demands answers after son visiting from US shot by security forces

FIFA moves World Cup start in Qatar up 1 day to Nov 20

CXC results to be released September 5

Third cop on murder rap denied bail

Renowned family doctor Dr Marco Brown has died

Yaksta inspired by Rolling Stone nod for Jamaica 60 feature

CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID

Friday Aug 12

25?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

57 minutes ago

Protesters outside Kgn and St Andrew Parish Court re: Donna-Lee Donaldson

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

One woman who was among protesters outside the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday, in anticipation of Constable Noel Maitland’s appearance on a murder charge in connection with the disappearance of his social media influencer girlfriend Donna-Lee Donaldson, told Loop News that she is a total stranger.

She, however, thought it necessary to show up in support of Donaldson’s family, because she has a daughter who is a bit older than the social media influencer.

Though they showed up chanting, “No justics, no peace”, the accused did not appear as expected. He will instead appear in court on Friday.

Maitland was charged with murder last week.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

PM calls for political consensus on crime

Jamaica News

‘Total stranger’ protests outside courthouse re Donna-Lee’s case

Jamaica News

J’can wanted man held in Cayman to appear in St Catherine court Friday

More From

Sport

Fraser-Pryce blazes 10.62 in Monaco

Jamaica’s sprinting sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce continued her superb form in the 100 metres by running the world’s fastest time this year at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco on Wed

Jamaica News

See also

Boy goes missing from summer school

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old K’Issac Chambers of Jerico, Hanover, and Cliffton Boy’s Home, who has been missing since Tuesday, August 9.
He is of dark complexion, slim build a

Business

Local entrepreneur shares winning formula for hair growth

Women refer to their hair as their golden crown of glory, spending thousands of dollars on products that promise to deliver length and health.
Sadra Lindsay, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of

Jamaica News

65-y-o soup vendor shot and killed metres away from police station

A 65-year-old soup vendor was shot and killed on Barnett Street, St James on Wednesday, August 10, just meters away from the police station.
The deceased has been identified as Allan Morg

Jamaica News

J’can cop charged with smuggling cocaine in her body gets 33 months

Shelian Allen, the 42-year-old Jamaican policewoman charged with smuggling more than 1,000 grams of cocaine into the US, has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison.
The magnitude of the cha

Jamaica News

NHT now refunding contributions made in 2014 or earlier

Applicants have until year end to submit for their contributions

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols