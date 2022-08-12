‘Total stranger’ protests outside courthouse re Donna-Lee’s case Loop Jamaica

One woman who was among protesters outside the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday, in anticipation of Constable Noel Maitland’s appearance on a murder charge in connection with the disappearance of his social media influencer girlfriend Donna-Lee Donaldson, told Loop News that she is a total stranger.

She, however, thought it necessary to show up in support of Donaldson’s family, because she has a daughter who is a bit older than the social media influencer.

Though they showed up chanting, “No justics, no peace”, the accused did not appear as expected. He will instead appear in court on Friday.

Maitland was charged with murder last week.