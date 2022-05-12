Tottenham beat Arsenal 3-0 to tighten race for Champions League spot | Loop Jamaica

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham revived their hopes of beating Arsenal to the final Champions League qualification position by overwhelming their fierce north London rival in a 3-0 win in the Premier League on Thursday.

Harry Kane scored twice — including one from the penalty spot — and Son Heung-min added the other just after halftime to move Tottenham one point behind fourth-place Arsenal, which had center back Rob Holding sent off in the 33rd when the score was 1-0.

There are two games remaining for each team and fifth-place Tottenham’s finish to the season looks easier than Arsenal’s. While Spurs face two of the bottom four in Burnley and already-relegated Norwich, Arsenal must travel to Newcastle before a home game against Everton.

Arsenal were responsible for their own downfall in a way, with full back Cedric Soares barging into Son at the back post for the penalty that Kane rolled into the corner in the 22nd minute.

Holding, already booked for pulling back Son, then opted to stick out an elbow to block off the South Korea forward rather than track his run following Eric Dier’s ball over the top of the Arsenal defense.

Holding connected with the face of Son, who slumped to the ground, and was shown a second yellow card in the 33rd.

It got worse for Arsenal as, four minutes later, Son swung over a corner from the right, Rodrigo Bentancur headed the ball toward goal and Kane stooped to head home at the back post from barely a metre out.

Son moved one goal behind Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in the race to be the league’s top scorer by curling home the third goal from inside the area in the 47th after Kane had been tackled just as he was about to shoot on the turn.

Son has 10 goals in his last eight league games and is on 21 for the campaign, his best yet for Spurs.

A miserable evening for Arsenal was capped by defender Gabriel hobbling off with an apparent right hamstring injury. With Holding suspended and Ben White only fit enough to make the bench after a recent injury, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s central-defensive resources are being stretched just at the wrong time.

Manchester City and Liverpool are already sure of being in next season’s Champions League while third-place Chelsea are set to join them, sitting four points ahead of Arsenal and needing one win from their remaining games against Leicester and already-relegated Watford.

It means Arsenal and Tottenham look to be battling for the final one and it should go to the final day of the season.