Tottenham hit bullseye with 3 goals in 8 minutes to beat Brentford 3-2 Loop Jamaica

7 min read
Sagicor confirms end of iCreate receivership after debt repayment

Bradley, 20, enjoys ‘dream’ game in Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Chelsea

Two men on a motorcycle die in St Elizabeth crash

Man City beat Burnley 3-1 in Premier League thanks to Alvarez’s double

Federal Reserve signals that interest rate cuts aren’t imminent

Local polls: PNP selects new councillor-candidate in Westmoreland

Century 21 sees strong growth in agent base post-FirstRock integration

Urban area basketball title returns to JC after 15-year hiatus

Several activities slated to mark World Wetlands Day in Jamaica

40 minutes ago

Brentford’s Keane Lewis-Potter, right, challenges for the ball with Tottenham’s Oliver Skipp during an English Premier League football match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant).

LONDON (AP) — Darts was the focus almost as much as the football when Tottenham scored three goals in a frantic eight-minute spell early in the second half to fight back for a 3-2 win over Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Neal Maupay’s 15th-minute goal gave Brentford the lead and the French striker celebrated by gesturing the throw of a dart. It appeared to mock the usual goal celebration of Tottenham playmaker James Maddison, who confronted Maupay about it near the centre circle and didn’t look too happy.

“I just said to him he probably hasn’t scored enough goals of his own over the last few years to have his own celebration so he probably had to copy mine,” Maddison said, laughing.

It clearly fired up Tottenham’s players, who did the same celebration after goals by Destiny Udogie in the 48th, Brennan Johnson in the 49th and Richarlison in the 56th.

In a post on Instagram, Maupay wrote that he “went a bit early” with his darts celebration before aiming a dig at Maddison.

“Gutted we couldn’t get the win,” he wrote. “More goals and less relegations in my career than James Maddison.”

Ivan Toney pulled a goal back in the 67th after benefitting from Udogie’s misguided back-pass, but Tottenham held on after late pressure from Brentford.

“They are a good team and we got riled up,” Johnson said. “In the second half, we were able to focus.”

Tottenham moved above Aston Villa into fourth place in the standings, courtesy of goals scored.

