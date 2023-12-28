Tottenham outplayed in 4-2 loss at Brighton to damage top-four hopes Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
7 hrs ago

Brighton’s Joao Pedro, centre, celebrates with Danny Welbeck, right, after scoring his side’s second goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Amex stadium in Brighton, England, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Ian Walton).

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Tottenham’s top-four credentials were damaged by a miserable performance in a 4-2 loss at Brighton in the Premier League on Thursday.

Late goals for Tottenham by Alejo Véliz and Ben Davies gave the score a respectable look but the visitors were outplayed at Amex Stadium by a Brighton team missing up to 10 players through injury.

Jack Hinshelwood powered a shot into the roof of the net in the 11th minute and Joao Pedro converted a penalty in the 23rd after Dejan Kulusevski pulled back Danny Welbeck in the area.

James Milner also struck the post for Brighton in a first half that saw Tottenham’s defense – missing injured center backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven — get sliced open time and again.

Richarlison also hit the post and had a goal ruled out for offside for Tottenham before halftime substitute Pervis Estupinan made it 3-0 with a shot from 25 yards (metres) that flew into the top corner in the 63rd.

Joao Pedro scored his second – again from the penalty spot – in the 75th after Evan Ferguson was fouled by Giovani Lo Celso, but Tottenham then rallied late.

Veliz netted his first Premier League goal after Kulusevski blocked Lewis Dunk’s clearance straight to Son, who set up the Argentine forward in the 81st.

When Davies headed in Pedro Porro’s cross four minutes later, a sensational comeback was potentially on but Brighton held on despite more chances for Tottenham, which would have jumped back into the top four with a victory.

