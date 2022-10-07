‘Touch of Gold’ shot dead in St James Loop Jamaica

The St James police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing of an elderly man who was gunned down in his community in the parish earlier this week.

The deceased has been identified as 63-year-old unemployed Duke Palmer, also called Touch of Gold’, of Long Bay, St James.

Reports are that about 9am on Monday, Palmer was sitting along the roadway when a white Honda Fit motorcar was driven up.

Occupants from the vehicle opened gunfire at Palmer, hitting him several times to his head and other sections of the upper body.

The gunmen made their escape in the motor vehicle.

No motive has yet been established for the killing.

