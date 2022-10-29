Tough contest expected for Cash Pot trophy at Caymanas Park Loop Jamaica

THALITA and LEGIT BOSS renew rivalry in Saturday’s $3.25 million Cash Pot ‘Only One for Me’ Trophy for two-year-olds at Caymanas Park after exchanging victories at shorter distances.

Outsped by LEGIT BOSS at three furlongs straight when both fillies debuted August 1, THALITA turned the tables October 8 on the round course in the five-and-a-half furlong Princess Popstar, rallying close home along the rail after seemingly being left behind in the stretch run.

Both fillies have been working well at exercise for the rematch but consideration must be given to THALITA’s stablemate, MAMMA MIA, and the lone colt in the line-up, Richard Azan’s MOJITO, who appears to be a decent stayer in the making.

MOJITO was noted closing on MAMMA MIA at five furlongs round after being slowly into stride when both debuted on October 16.

LEGIT BOSS returns with a tongue tie fitted by champion trainer Anthony Nunes, who trails THALITA’s Jason DaCosta by $6 million event in their battle atop the standings.

Though she has mainly shown speed, LEGIT BOSS’ breeding suggests she could improve at longer distances. Her dam, BILINGUAL, placed second in the 2000-metre Jamaica Oaks behind MARLENE MY LOVE and was runner-up to eventual Triple Crown Winner SHE’S A MANEATER in both the 1400-metre Thornbird Stakes and 1000 Guineas at a mile.

MAMMA MIA, a half-sister to 2018 Oaks winner FAYROUZ, cannot be ruled out after her impressive debut win in a sprint, clocking 1:01.0 to beat MOJITO at five furlongs round.

MOJITO, meanwhile, will be better for the experience behind MAMMA MIA and could return vastly improved, making the Cash Pot Trophy a tough race to call.

First post for the 11-race card is 11am. Caymanas Park Tips: Saturday, October 29Race 1 – 1300mIanzha Links (9) Race 2 -1600mAlways Vigorous (6) Race 3 – 1300m Duke of Springs (1) —-Race 4 – 1200mFlying Bullet (2) Race 5 – 1300mSalah (2) Race 6 -1600mDaddy Jones (9) Race 7 – 1200mThalita (6) Race 8 – 1600mNever on a Sunday (4) Race 9 – 1000m StBabylike (3) Race 9 – 1000m RdMadelyn’s Sunshine (5) Race 10 – 1000m StRapunzel (6) BET OF THE DAYRace 5 – 1300mSalah (2) Race 6 -1600mDaddy Jones (9) Race 9 – 1000m RdMadelyn’s Sunshine (5)