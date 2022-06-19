Tough, divided Sunday feature at Caymanas Park | Loop Jamaica

Caymanas Park’s 10-race card has a tough, divided feature event on Sunday, the Mr Lover Lover Trophy for three-year-olds at nine furlongs and 25 yards. Of the 17 runners in two divisions, only three have ever gone two turns – SIR TAJAY, I REALISE and PRINCE SANJAY.

Though experience at the distance will count in the divided feature for non-winners of two races, speed favours Jason DaCosta’s pair of SUNSET SILHOUTTE and SILENT MISSION, who placed fourth and third, respectively, in the recent 1000 Guineas behind unbeaten ATOMICA.

In division one, SUNSET SILHOUTTE could use her strong pace to establish a clear lead. The half-sister to former champion runner, She’s A Maneater, was not disgraced in the Guineas, and had won strong at seven furlongs, clocking 1:27.3 against maidens, in April.

The closers in division one are SLAM and Anthony Nunes’ RORAIMA. SLAM benefitted from a collapsing pace to mow down RUM PUNCHER and GET A PEPSI at eight and a half furlongs in early May. RORAIMA has looked improved in training, clocking a bullet 1:00.3 for five furlongs round, followed by 1:15.1 for six furlongs last Monday morning.

In division two, Alford Brown’s I REALISE appears the horse to beat after winning by six-and-a-quarter lengths at the trip on June 5. However, SILENT MISSION could use class to prevail after placing third behind ATOMICA in the 1000 Guineas and Portmore Stakes at seven and a half.

STOMP THE RHYTHM should also be watched in division two. He placed third behind POWER and GILBERT at a mile in April, and was a 10-length winner against maidens in March at six and a half furlongs.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – SUNDAY, JUNE 19

Race 1 – 700m St

Papa Albert (5)

Race 2 – 1400m

Emperorofthecats (4)

Race 3 -1300m

King Antholew (6)

—-Race 4 – 1000m St

Fabulosity (3)

Race 5 -1000m St

Nyla The Dancer (9)

Race 6 – 1400m

Superluminal (5)

Race 7 -1820m

Sunset Silhoutte (3)

Race 8 – 1300m

Mine That Cat (1)

Race 9 – 1820m

Silent Mission (1)

Race 10 – 1820m

Get A Pepsi (12)

BETS OF THE DAY

Race 2 – 1400m

Emperorofthecats (4)

Race 3 -1300m

King Antholew (6)

Race 6 – 1400m

Superluminal (5)