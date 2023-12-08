Tougher penalties coming for perpetrators of domestic violence Loop Jamaica

The Domestic Violence Act is to be amended to impose tougher penalties on perpetrators of domestic violence, in particular for those abusers who use a firearm during their misdeed.

To this end, an amendment bill will be tabled in the Parliament next week, according to Gender Minister, Olivia Grange.

She made the disclosure on Tuesday while responding to questions from Opposition leader Mark Golding, who was responding to an earlier statement made by Grange to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women which was observed on November 25. It also signalled the start of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence which is observed annually up to December 10.

Grange told the House that the amendments to the Domestic Violence Act will go before a joint select committee of the Parliament for deliberations.

“It will address the low-hanging fruits; it also includes fines for breaching a protection order; it includes how we will treat a perpetrator who uses a firearm and several others,” said Grange.

She told her fellow lawmakers that six amendments were seen as low-hanging fruits “and we will be addressing that matter next week where I will name the members of a joint select committee”.

Golding had pointed out that several recommendations were made regarding amending the Domestic Violence Act years ago. Grange said the drafters had now completed the bill.

Golding reminded of some of the recommendations that were made by the previous joint select to amend the legislation.

“That committee felt strongly that the Domestic Violence Act was insufficient as a legislative framework to address the cultural and sociological, economic and emotional issues that surround gender-based violence and domestic violence in particular,” said Golding.

He noted that the committee was of the view that domestic violence should be examined more deeply, “not just in relation to criminal offences but on the whole issue of how victims of such violence can be supported and obtain redress through a system that is sensitive to their needs”.