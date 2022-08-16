Tour operator killed by gunmen travelling on motorcycle Loop Jamaica

Tour operator killed by gunmen travelling on motorcycle
A tour operator was killed in the tourism resort town of Negril, Westmoreland following a gun attack by men traveling on a motorcycle Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as 53-year-old Byron Grey of West End, Negril.

Reports are that at about 11:10 pm, Grey was driving his Toyota Voxy motorcar along the West End main road, with two passengers on board, when upon reaching a section of the road he was pounced upon by two men traveling on a motorcycle.

The men opened fire on Grey and he lost control of the vehicle which crashed into an embankment.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. It is not clear if the two passengers suffered any injuries.

No motive has been established for the deadly attack.

