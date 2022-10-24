Tourism minister says tackling crime is everybody’s responsibility Loop Jamaica

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has declared that tackling issues relative to crime and violence in Jamaica is not only responsibility of the Government, but rather, the responsibility of every citizen.

Bartlett made the point while lamenting that the scourge of lawlessness sweeping across the country has been making it difficult to successfully market the country.

“I really hate to say it, but I have to say it, because this confidence that we are seeing in business is being deeply undermined by the antisocial behaviour of our people,” said Bartlett while addressing the ground-breaking ceremony for The Vista Montego Bay complex in St James on Friday.

“It’s not an easy call for a tourism minister to market with these issues. It is not an easy call for an investment minister to bring investment with these issues,” the tourism minister admitted.

According to Bartlett, issues relative to anti-social behaviour, including crime, “are not foreign issues.

“… These are local issues generated by our people, and it is our responsibility, not one man’s responsibility, not an agency’s responsibility, not even a Government’s responsibility.

“It is the nation’s responsibility, it is our responsibility, brothers and sisters all, to stem this tide of lawlessness and insecurity, and crime and instability that is facing us,” Bartlett indicated.

While reiterating his call for every Jamaican to play his or her part in fighting crime, He said multi-million dollar investments will mean “nothing if we don’t deal with this issue”.

The new complex, which is valued at US$100 million, will not only feature resort-style residential rooms, but will also see the construction of commercial spaces on Montego Bay’s Hip Strip.