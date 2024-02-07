Tourism stakeholders benefitting from boom, insists senator Loop Jamaica

Government Senator Abka Fitz-Henley has rejected as untrue a suggestion from the Opposition that tourism workers and other stakeholders, including farmers, are not benefiting from the major boom being experienced in the sector.

While closing the State of the Nation Debate recently, he addressed the issue which was raised by Opposition Spokesperson on Tourism, Senator Janice Allen, when she contributed to the debate.

Fitz-Henley addressed the impression that “nothing nah gwaan for middle- to low-income earners in the sector”.

While noting that work continues, and conceding that there’s always room for improvement, he lauded portfolio Minister Edmund Bartlett and said that there has been “significant inclusion” of workers in the tourism value chain.

“The claim that important stakeholders are excluded is not true,” Fitz-Henley said.

A combo image of Senator Abka Fitz-Henley (left) and Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett.

He went on to highlight three initiatives pursued by the Government.

“The Government has finetuned credit facilities at the EXIM Bank for small tourism enterprises across Jamaica. This facilitation has seen tourism loan disbursements via the bank which surpassed J$1 billion last year. Small- and medium-sized tourism stakeholders benefit directly from this initiative,” Fitz-Henley told the Upper House.

He also commented on the Agri-Linkages Exchange (ALEX) platform.

“Additionally, I’m pleased to reiterate to the Parliament, that the ALEX platform generated more than $1 billion in sales for small farmers last year. On this platform, ordinary farmers with plots of land up to five acres connect directly with hotels, where their produces are purchased and the farmers are paid appropriately. Under the leadership of Ed Bartlett, small farmers are benefiting from the… booming tourism enterprise in Jamaica,” he reiterated.

The Government Senator also mention the Tourism Workers Pension Scheme, which he said surpassed the first $1 billion in savings within a year and half of its implementation.

He said that almost 9,000 Jamaicans have signed on to the plan, which is designed to cover permanent, contract or self-employed workers in the tourism sector, aged 18 to 59 years.

This includes hotel workers as well as people employed in connected sectors, including craft vendors, tour operators, red cap porters, contract carriage operators, and workers at attraction site.

“As we contemplate the state of the nation, there is strong evidence that the Government of Jamaica is committed to inclusive expansion of the tourism sector, which continues to contribute massively to the well-being of the Jamaican economy which was recently hailed by the Financial Times”, said Fitz-Henley.