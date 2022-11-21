TPDCo launches ‘Jamaica’s Tourism Titans’ podcast Loop Jamaica

The Tourism Product Development Company Limited (TPDCo), a public body of the Ministry of Tourism, recently launched a podcast dubbed, ‘Jamaica’s Tourism Titans’.

The podcast, which aims to share information about the lives of people who have made, and who continue to make, yeoman contributions to Jamaica and the region’s tourism industry, is also expected to inspire listeners to themselves opt for one of the many and varied careers in tourism, and become ambassadors for the vital national industry.

According to Executive Director of the TPDCo, Wade Mars, “the people of the industry are very much part of the product. They are the ones who help to create memorable experiences for visitors. In highlighting their achievements and (by) getting to know them a little better, we hope that others will be inspired to continue to give of their best, as the best is what this industry demands and, indeed, deserves.”

The programme is hosted by media and communications specialist, Marline Stephenson Dalley, who heads TPDCO’s Corporate Communications and Community Awareness Department.

Jamaica’s Tourism Titans is broadcast on Anchor Podcast, and is also available on Apple Podcast, Google Podcast and Spotify.