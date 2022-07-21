Track and field fans in Oregon talk about 200m expectations | Loop Jamaica

EUGENE, Oregon:

The first week of the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field will be seen out by a pair of eagerly-awaited 200m finals on Thursday night.

Expect many of the same suspects as in the 100m to be towards the front of the women’s field, notably the Jamaicans Shericka Jackson – the world leader this year at 21.55 –,Elaine Thompson-Herah, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. Team USA’s Abby Steiner is right there, having clocked 21.77 at the U.S. Trials. And defending champion Dina Asher-Smith has been in great form in Eugene.

The men’s final appears at first glance to be a duel between the AmericansNoah Lyles, Erriyon Knighton, and Kenny Bednarek.

In the 100 metres, Fred Kerley separated himself from the field just before the finish line to lead a US podium sweep in the men’s final, and 24 hours later, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce led home a Jamaica sweep in the women’s final.

Loop Sports videographer Marlon Reid, who is in Eugene, took to the venue to get feedback from fans about the 200m finals.