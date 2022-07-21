Track and field fans in Oregon talk about 200m expectations | Loop Jamaica

6 min read
Track and field fans in Oregon talk about 200m expectations
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
US legends Gail Devers, Wyomia Tyus weigh in on Oregon 200m finals

World Champs
Loop Sports

200m finals on today

EUGENE, Oregon:

The first week of the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field will be seen out by a pair of eagerly-awaited 200m finals on Thursday night.

Expect many of the same suspects as in the 100m to be towards the front of the women’s field, notably the Jamaicans Shericka Jackson – the world leader this year at 21.55 ,Elaine Thompson-Herah, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. Team USA’s Abby Steiner is right there, having clocked 21.77 at the U.S. Trials. And defending champion Dina Asher-Smith has been in great form in Eugene.

The men’s final appears at first glance to be a duel between the AmericansNoah Lyles, Erriyon Knighton, and Kenny Bednarek.

In the 100 metres, Fred Kerley separated himself from the field just before the finish line to lead a US podium sweep in the men’s final, and 24 hours later, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce led home a Jamaica sweep in the women’s final.

Loop Sports videographer Marlon Reid, who is in Eugene, took to the venue to get feedback from fans about the 200m finals.

World Champs

Track and field fans in Oregon talk about 200m expectations

Jamaica News

Jamaica moving closer to zero unemployment, declares Holness

Jamaica News

DENBIGH 2022: Up to the times, up to the challenges – JAS

Jamaica News

No more than $6,000 for school registration packages

Ministry of Education issues bulletin for administrators

World News

Transgender prisoner gets two inmates pregnant in women's prison

…has now been transferred to a male facility

World Champs

World Champs: I'm not in the best shape right now, says Thompson-Herah

EUGENE, Oregon: After finishing third in the women’s 100m final at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday night, Elaine Thompson-Herah revealed that she has been facing a plethora of struggles le

World Champs

Yohan Blake blames undisclosed issue for 100m failure in Oregon

EUGENE, Oregon: Veteran sprinter Yohan Blake says an issue in the warm-up area denied him the chance of making the 100m final at the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field.
Blake finished h

World Champs

World Champs: Day 7 schedule for Jamaican athletes, Thursday, July 21

Below is Thursday’s schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
The schedule is in Jamaica time.
Women’s 800m Heats
7:10 pm – Adelle Trace

Entertainment

Merciless remembered for his 'unmatched lyrical artistry'

Long-time manager says late entertainer, though known as ‘Warhead’, wasn’t like that in real life

