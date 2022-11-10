Track coach charged with sexual assault of 14-y-o student in Trelawny Loop Jamaica

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Track coach charged with sexual assault of 14-y-o student in Trelawny Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News

Investigators from the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) in Trelawny have charged a track coach with sexual abuse of a 14-year -old student of a high school in the parish.

Charged with sexual touching and grievous sexual assault is 43-year-old Gary Robinson.

He was granted bail in the sum of $250,000 when he appeared in the Trelawny Parish Court in Falmouth on Thursday.

He is to return to court in January.

See also

Robinson was arrested following an alleged incident at the school last Saturday when he reportedly sexually assaulted the student.

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols