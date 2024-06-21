Trading reinstated in Edufocal, Equityline Mortgage Investment

Trading reinstated in Edufocal, Equityline Mortgage Investment
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Trading in shares of Equityline Mortgage Investment Corporation (ELMIC) and Edufocal (LEARN) on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), resumed today, Friday, June 21, 2024.

Both companies have submitted now their 2023 Audited Financial Statements for the period ended December 31, 2023, which were more than 90 days overdue.

Due to the filing of the outstanding 2023 Audited Financial Statements, ELMIC and Edufocal have remedied their breach of JSE Main Market Rule 408 (iii)), which led to the suspension of trading in its shares on the JSE on June 4, 2024.

“Equityline Mortgage Investment Corporation is now in compliance with the JSE’s Market Rule and there is no reason for the shares to remain suspended. We are happy to have Equityline Mortgage Investment Corporation compliant again,” said Dr Marlene Street Forrest, Managing Director of the JSE.

Commenting on Edufocal, Street Forrest said:” We are pleased to reinstate trading in Edufocal Limited’s shares.”

