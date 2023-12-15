Traffic changes for Eastwood Park Rd amid roadwork this weekend Loop Jamaica

Commuters traversing Eastwood Park Road in St Andrew tomorrow, December 16, 2023, should expect single-lane traffic for a period as roadwork will be underway.

The National Works Agency (NWA) on Friday said a section of Eastwood Park Road will be reduced to single-lane traffic to carry out road marking.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw said in a release on Friday that works will be carried out between the intersections with North Odeon Avenue and Red Hills Road.

He advised that the reduction in available lanes will run from 10pm on Saturday to 5am on Sunday, December 17.

“The initiative forms part of a near $10 million road safety programme which will also include other corridors such as Molynes Road, Old Hope Road, Duhaney Drive, among others,” Shaw disclosed.