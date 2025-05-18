Traffic changes for World Cup qualifier at the National Stadium

The public is being advised that Jamaica will host Guatemala for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier football match at the National Stadium, St Andrew which is slated to commence at 6:00 pm , on Tuesday, June 10.

“To facilitate the high influx of traffic the One Way System will be instituted for Arthur Wint

Drive, Herb McKinley Boulevard and Mountain View Avenue,” a release from the police high command stated

The patrons at the event will be subjected to the following restrictions:

No firearms, knives, ice picks, machetes, firecrackers, aerosol sprays, large igloos, glass bottles, lighters, frozen water or drinks, drugs, alcohol, glass bottles, umbrellas with pointed tips, or any item that can be used as a weapon will be allowed inside the venue.

Further, licensed firearm holders are advised to make alternative arrangements for the safe keeping of their firearms, as no provisions will be made at the venue or the Stadium Police Station.

They are also being warned not to leave firearms in their vehicles, as this is a dangerous practice.

Patrons are being advised that all persons entering the stadium will be subjected to a search.

Additionally, no smoking will be allowed inside and persons found in breach may be asked to

leave the stadium