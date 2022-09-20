Traffic congestion on Washington Boulevard Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Traffic congestion on Washington Boulevard
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Motorists force to wait for hours along thoroughfare

Loop News

1 hrs ago

Major traffic congestion along Washington Boulevard

Motorists traveling along Washington Boulevard, St Andrew, have been warned to brace for major traffic delays as workmen carry out an exercise to replace pipelines that run along the thoroughfare.

Officials from the National Water Commission (NWC) said the project is expected to continue for several weeks.

On Monday motorists traveling along the roadway were forced to wait for hours as traffic extended along the entire Washington Boulevard.

The problem became worse in the evenings when the long lines of traffic were seen up to 11:00 pm.

