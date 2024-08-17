Traffic cops release more names; warrants now out

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Traffic cops release more names; warrants now out
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Health Ministry issues Mpox alert

Mpox worry: Officials in Ja other Caribbean islands urged to be alert

Painter charged with rape after reportedly attacking female in his car

Entertainer accused of carrying out gun attack on family in St Andrew

Curfew imposed in Kingston Western police division

Man suspected to have threatened PM and wife in video now in custody

Two motorcyclists perish in crashes between Wednesday and Thursday

No laughing matter: Cop charged after ‘being held with imitation gun’

TAP into theatre with JMTC’s apprenticeship programme

Morant Bay Urban Centre to be completed by December 2024

Saturday Aug 17

25°C
Jamaica News

Is your name on the list?

Loop News

4 hrs ago

The Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) has released more names of individuals who have outstanding tickets and warrants for their arrests.

“These persons are to turn themselves in immediately to the Process Office of PSTEB located at 16 ½ Lower Elletson Road, Kingston 16, police high command said in a post on its social media page X, formerly Twitter.

The police in the post said they are also imploring anyone knowing the whereabouts of the persons named to make contact with the police.

In addition, persons can give information by calling PSTEB at 876-349-9366.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Traffic cops release more names; warrants now out

Jamaica News

Health Ministry issues Mpox alert

Jamaica News

Mpox worry: Officials in Ja other Caribbean islands urged to be alert

More From

Business

$72-million loss hits Palace cinema, revenue slips in tough market

The Palace Amusement Company Limited, the premier provider of Hollywood films in Jamaica, made losses for its full year. The company posted a net loss of $72 million, with a substantial portion—approx

Jamaica News

No laughing matter: Cop charged after ‘being held with imitation gun’

See also

Thirty-two-year-old Jason Harris, a policeman of Grove Road, St Andrew, has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon following an incident on Rock main road in Trelawny on Thursday, August

Entertainment

Vybz Kartel to perform in Jamaica on December 31

Entertainer asks fans if they’re ready 

Jamaica News

Entertainer accused of carrying out gun attack on family in St Andrew

A 29-year-old man has been charged with shooting with intent, possession of prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition following an incident in his community on Saturday, August 10.

Jamaica News

Health Ministry issues Mpox alert

The Ministry of Health & Wellness says it has noted the declaration of Mpox as a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization (WHO) and wishes to alert the cou

Jamaica News

Earthquake rocks Jamaica; social media users react

Scores of Jamaicans have taken to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, following reports of another earthquake being felt in sections of Jamaica.
Shouts of mercy, Lawd, could be heard in sect

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols