Traffic cops release more names; warrants now out

The Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) has released more names of individuals who have outstanding tickets and warrants for their arrests.

“These persons are to turn themselves in immediately to the Process Office of PSTEB located at 16 ½ Lower Elletson Road, Kingston 16, police high command said in a post on its social media page X, formerly Twitter.

The police in the post said they are also imploring anyone knowing the whereabouts of the persons named to make contact with the police.

In addition, persons can give information by calling PSTEB at 876-349-9366.