Trailer overturns, crushing motorist in St Catherine Loop Jamaica
6 hrs ago

Motorist Crushed By Trailer In St Catherine

A motorist died as a result of a traffic crash along the Salt Pond main road in the vicinity of the GraceKennedy Distribution Centre near Spanish Town in St Catherine on Friday.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been established.

Information is that about 2:30 pm, a tractor trailer with a 20-foot container overturned on a motor car, crushing the car driver in the unit.

Police and fire personnel visited the scene to assist with handling the tragedy.

An investigation is under way into the tragic development.

