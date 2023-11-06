Train Jamaican workers for the export market says Montague Loop Jamaica

Member of Parliament for St Mary Western, Robert Montague, says it is time for the Government to institute a policy to train certain categories of Jamaican workers for the export market.

Montague, who has long voiced his support for such an undertaking, made the call during his recent contribution to the 2023/24 State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives.

Montague, who is also Chairman of the JLP, said it was time for the Jamaican Government to “sit down with the US Department of Education and Labour and identify gaps in their economic programme and negotiate an agreement.

The agreement, Montague noted, would see the US authorities paying for, or contributing to the training of specific skills, “and make the persons available to them on a contracted basis”.

Montague said teachers and nurses, who resign from local jobs by the hundreds each year to take up more lucrative offers overseas, particularly in the United Kingdom and the United States, would be part of such a programme. He said focus should also be placed on medical support staff, police, skilled tradesmen and women.

“For example, our Ministry of Labour should be asking the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to talk to Homeland Security (in the United States), so that we can provide the 2,000 masons and 1,500 welders and 500 truck drivers that will be needed to help build the new wall on sections of the Southern border. This is an opportunity worth pursuing,” said Montague.