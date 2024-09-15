Trainer Gary Subratie lands Caymanas feature with Digital One

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Trainer Gary Subratie lands Caymanas feature with Digital One
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Trainer Gary Subratie lands Caymanas feature with Digital One

JUST IN: Two cops perish in motor vehicle crash in Clarendon

Dad and three-month-old baby perish in Westmoreland crash

PMI, Unite for Change to be revamped to combat crime – Golding

Accompong Maroon chief Richard Currie throws support behind PNP

Trump subject of an another assassination attempt at Florida golf club

Photos: PNP preps for elections with star-studded conference

Three ‘Wanted Wednesdays’ figures arrested or fatally shot in 24 hours

Peter Phillips slams by-elections as political side shows

Garbage collection backlog reduced significantly in St James – NSWMA

Sunday Sep 15

26°C
Loop Sports

1 hrs ago

File photo of horseracing at Caymanas Park.

Trainer Gary Subratie on Sunday completed a weekend trophy-race double at Caymanas Park with United States-bred DIGITAL ONE, following DESERT OF MALIBU’s impressive display in Saturday’s None Such Sprint.

Reporting for the second time out of Subratie’s barn, transferred from champion trainer Jason DaCosta, DIGITAL ONE showed appreciation for the tongue-tie and figure-eight nose band, attacking SUGAR DADDY and MONEY MARKET coming off the home turn.

Pulling level with MONEY MARKET a furlong and a half out, DIGITAL ONE sprinted clear along the rail at odds of 8-5 for a five-length win under title-chasing Raddesh Roman.

Roman, for the second consecutive race meet, lost ground to leading rider Tevin Foster, who made all with PRINCESS RIA in the fifth at 1-2 and 4-5 favourite WARSAW in the seventh at five and a half furlongs among three-year-old maidens.

Foster has so far ridden 98 winners this season, whereas Roman sits on 90, hoping for a big day to get closer in the standings.

Visiting Panamanian Victor Sanchez also rode a two-timer to open the nine-race card with Back-to-back winners.

Sanchez first used SHE’S A MIRAGE to out-finish 1-2 favourite BABYLOVE at five and a half furlongs, returning in the second race to produce PRINCIPAL TIFFANY in the stretch run at five and a half furlongs against five-year-olds and older, non-winners of two races.

Racing continues on Saturday.

Related Articles

Sport

September 15, 2024 03:58 PM

Sport

September 9, 2024 03:20 AM

Sport

August 18, 2024 04:00 AM

Recent Articles

Sport

Trainer Gary Subratie lands Caymanas feature with Digital One

Jamaica News

JUST IN: Two cops perish in motor vehicle crash in Clarendon

Jamaica News

Dad and three-month-old baby perish in Westmoreland crash

More From

Sport

Nugent, Salmon, Campbell secure podium spots at Diamond League Final

Jamaica’s Ackera Nugent, the world leader in the women’s 100m hurdles, secured third place at the Diamond League Final in Brussels on Saturday, clocking 12.55 seconds on the second day at the season-e

See also

Jamaica News

Vybz Kartel, LA Lewis, Richard Currie in attendance at PNP conference

Dancehall entertainer Vybz Kartel was among three controversial personalities who made appearances at the 86th annual conference of the People’s National Party (PNP) now under way inside the National

World News

Trump subject of an another assassination attempt at Florida golf club

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump was the target Sunday of “what appears to be an attempted assassination” at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, the FBI said, just nine weeks

Jamaica News

Dad and three-month-old baby perish in Westmoreland crash

Impact of collision sends tiny tot flying from motor vehicle

World News

Rising floodwaters trigger evacuations in Czech Republic and Poland

Another night of torrential rains pounding Central Europe forced massive evacuations in the hardest hit areas in the Czech Republic, where floods reached extreme levels on Sunday. 
Meteorologi

Jamaica News

Body found of teenager washed away in St Mary 

The body Chrisan Steele, the woman who was swept away in the Wag Water River in Castleton, St Mary on Thursday, has been located.
The 19-year-old’s body was found on Saturday in an area known

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols