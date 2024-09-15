Trainer Gary Subratie lands Caymanas feature with Digital One

Trainer Gary Subratie on Sunday completed a weekend trophy-race double at Caymanas Park with United States-bred DIGITAL ONE, following DESERT OF MALIBU’s impressive display in Saturday’s None Such Sprint.

Reporting for the second time out of Subratie’s barn, transferred from champion trainer Jason DaCosta, DIGITAL ONE showed appreciation for the tongue-tie and figure-eight nose band, attacking SUGAR DADDY and MONEY MARKET coming off the home turn.

Pulling level with MONEY MARKET a furlong and a half out, DIGITAL ONE sprinted clear along the rail at odds of 8-5 for a five-length win under title-chasing Raddesh Roman.

Roman, for the second consecutive race meet, lost ground to leading rider Tevin Foster, who made all with PRINCESS RIA in the fifth at 1-2 and 4-5 favourite WARSAW in the seventh at five and a half furlongs among three-year-old maidens.

Foster has so far ridden 98 winners this season, whereas Roman sits on 90, hoping for a big day to get closer in the standings.

Visiting Panamanian Victor Sanchez also rode a two-timer to open the nine-race card with Back-to-back winners.

Sanchez first used SHE’S A MIRAGE to out-finish 1-2 favourite BABYLOVE at five and a half furlongs, returning in the second race to produce PRINCIPAL TIFFANY in the stretch run at five and a half furlongs against five-year-olds and older, non-winners of two races.

Racing continues on Saturday.