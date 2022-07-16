Trainer Ian Parsard takes spotlight in Caymanas co-features | Loop Jamaica

Trainer Ian Parsard dominated Saturday’s co-features at Caymanas Park with American JORDON REIGN’S and his imported-in-utero stablemate, BIG JULE, both registering impressive victories in the Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame Stakes and the Reynold ‘Ren’ Gonzalves Memorial, respectively.

JORDON REIGN’S notched his fifth win in seven starts, beating Jason DaCosta’s LURE OF LUCY for the second time in a month.

JORDON REIGN’S joined LURE OF LUCY and EAGLE ONE coming off the turn before winning the six-furlong event by two and three-quarter lengths in 1:12.3 with Dick Cardenas at odds of 9-5.

Parsard’s BIG JULE won at nine furlongs and 25 yards with title-chasing jockey Dane Dawkins aboard. BIG JULE won in 1:58.2, eight lengths clear of BEST DAUGHTER EVER.

BIG JULE handed Dawkins his second winner on the 10-race card after winning the third event with 4-1 shot FUNKY FASHION. However, champion jockey Anthony Thomas maintained his one-win lead in their tussle atop the jockeys’ standings with a two-timer of his own.

Thomas notched wins aboard 4-5 favourite SUDDEN FLIGHT at five furlongs straight in the fifth event, and returned to close the card astride 2-1 chance RUNWAY ICON.

Six-time champion jockey Omar Walker shared riding honours with Thomas and Dawkins, going gate-to-wire aboard SHE’S SI FABULOUS and SUPERLUMINAL in the first and eighth events, respectively.

The weekend’s experience continues at Caymanas Park with a nine-race programme on Sunday.