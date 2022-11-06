Trainer Ryan Darby continues fine form at Caymanas Park Loop Jamaica

Brompton Alex closed a two-timer for trainer Ryan Darby on Sunday’s nine-race card at Caymanas Park – his fifth winner in four days – two for owner Nadon, including COTTERWOOD KATHY, who won Saturday’s second race.

Both of Darby’s winners, BROMPTON ALEX and 4-1 SIR KEL at five furlongs straight in the fourth race for $750,000 claimers, were ridden by Oneil Mullings.

BROMPTON ALEX, who lost by a short head to upsetter MONSIEUR BLUE at five furlongs straight last Saturday, broke well to race fifth along the rail behind BESTDAUGHTERINLAW leading MAGGIE’S BOY in the five-furlong round event.

BESTDAUGHTERINLAW raced clear entering the straight, but 9-2 chance BROMPTON ALEX quickly went second a furlong and a half out.

BROMPTON ALEX caught BESTDAUGHTERINLAW a half-furlong out to win in 1:00.4.

Claiming jockey Shavon Townsend also rode two winners on the nine-race card, opening the programme with 4-1 shot SUPREME STAR at four and a half furlongs straight among $180,000 claimers, and aboard LITTLE GROVY THING at five and a half furlongs in the seventh for four-year-old maidens.

Racing continues next Saturday with the Jamaica Cup for grade-one runners at nine and a half furlongs, and the Fillies and Mares Distaff at a mile and the six-furlong Sprint.

The Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association of Jamaica’s Mixed Sale is set for Sunday.