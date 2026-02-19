Trans-Jamaican Highway in talks with Toll Authority on compensation after hurricane Melissa toll suspension last year

GG Sir Patrick Allen delivering Throne Speech 2 women including 83 y/o shot dead in Bayshore Park, Kingston JPS says approximately 17000 customers remain without power 3 Manchester fast-food workers charged for alleged involvement in card-skimming/cryptocurrency laundering ring St.Elizabeth Police report 50% reduction in overall major crimes Taxi Operators express concern about long awaited fare increase ahead of government announcement about budget
19 February 2026
Trans-Jamaican Highway Limited (TJH) says it is in discussions with the Toll Authority as it seeks compensation following the suspension of tolls before and after the passage of Hurricane Melissa last year.

In its unaudited financial statements for the fourth quarter ended December 2025, TJH outlined that the suspension resulted in direct toll losses amounting to approximately US$3,500,000.

Before the Category 5 system made landfall on October 28, Transport Minister Daryl Vaz ordered all toll roads to be free of cost to facilitate emergency evacuations and recovery operations.

People were allowed free movement from October 26 to November 10, 2025.

TJH says, according to its attorneys, the suspension and losses breached its property rights.

The company also says its right to equitable treatment by a public authority in the exercise of its functions was also breached.

As a result, TJH says it requires compensation from the Toll Authority.

