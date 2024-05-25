Transformation through sport the focus of VM’s 2024 Labour Day Loop Jamaica

The Harbour View Football Club has been given a major boost from the VM Group in its efforts to transform lives through sport, as the financial institution carried out refurbishing works at the Harbour View Mini Stadium for its 2024 Labour Day project.

The Harbour View Mini Stadium is home of the 50-year-old Harbour View Football Club. Built in 1994, it is the first community mini stadium that was built and owned by a football club and caters to football players across several age groups, including under 7, under 9, under 11, under 13, under 15, under 17, Premier League, Masters and Senior Masters.

More than 60 VM Team Members turned out for activities which included painting and revitalizing various areas of the venue, such as the changing rooms, bathrooms, railings, and media centre, and the reinstallation of new benches for teams and referees. The mini stadium is home base for players from as far as Westmoreland and Portland who use the facilities.

Samantha Charles (left), CEO of the VM Foundation, and Cherese Stewart (right), Manager for VM Building Society Linstead branch, paint a grill at the Harbour View Football Stadium.

Clyde Jureidini, General Manager of the Harbour Football Club, is grateful for the contribution from VM Group, saying that it will help the club to continue its mission of transformation in the community and lives.

He shared: “Football began as a bonding activity for community members in the 1960s, but it has blossomed beyond just that. At present, we have about 70 players earning an income in professional leagues internationally – the most for any local club. We have also been able to mentor younger players and young people in the communities we serve and even teach them other life skills, for example the group of youngsters who collect recyclable material at the end of our matches. It is also a vehicle for advancement in other ways, because as a lot of individuals have obtained educational opportunities due to their involvement in the club.”

The VM Group assumed sponsorship of the Harbour View Football Club in the 2021/2022 Premier League season and was club sponsor for the recently concluded season. Group President and CEO, Courtney Campbell welcomed the opportunity to provide support beyond just that sponsorship. He shared: “After we have finished the physical work, we are going to be continuing our involvement with the communities served by the club and providing the residents with financial literacy classes. Sport has proven to be a true vehicle of transformation, but it is important that our people learn to save and invest wisely so that they can properly reap the financial benefits that can come from being involved in sport. “