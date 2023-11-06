Transforming Education: $8.5-billion plan to revamp teachers’ colleges Loop Jamaica

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Dr Kasan Troupe, has disclosed that the Government has an $8.5-billion plan to overall the country’s teachers’ colleges.

Troupe made the disclosure while speaking Thursday, November 2, during the panel discussion segment of the first town hall meeting of the Education Transformation Oversight Committee, which is tasked with implementing the 365 recommendations of the Orlando Patterson-led Jamaica Education Transformation Commission.

The event was held under the theme “Transforming Education Through National Development (TREND) at the Jamaica College Auditorium in St Andrew and was attended by stakeholders from across the education spectrum.

Troupe made the disclosure while responding to a question from Kingston College Head Boy, Nas Davis, who, while indicating that he embraced transformation in education, wanted to know “How will that transformation benefit students without teachers?”

Responding, Troupe said, “the teacher shortage is a global problem, and what’s global is going to impact us.”

Continuing, the recently appointed permanent secretary, a career educator, stated: “Jamaicans are a specially chosen people because we are good at the English language, and so there’s a pull on Jamaican teachers, and it’s also because we’re good, so we have to pivot as a Ministry (of Education).”

Troupe explained that part of the transformation is to make teaching attractive. She told Davis her hope is that a cohort of students “from the bad Kingston College” should consider transitioning to teachers college, “who we can put on scholarship and get into technology, get into TVET and get into the profession”.

“So we’re building out our recruitment process, we’re building out our supply chain into our teachers’ colleges; we’re retooling the colleges,” Troupe continued.

She then disclosed that the Projects Unit in the education ministry on Wednesday, November 1, “looked at an $8.5-billion infrastructure plan for teachers’ colleges”.

The permanent secretary said that, in the meantime, lecturers in teachers’ colleges are being resourced with the requisite technology, such as laptops, “and we’re building out their labs and so forth, so we know we have a crisis [and we’re responding].”

“Another plan of transformation is to look at the export plan for teachers, so we want to train for the market, Jamaica has a market,” Troupe added.

Jamaica has been hit by a worsening teacher migration problem in recent years, with hundreds of teachers leaving annually for more lucrative salaries and benefits, primarily to teach in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Each year, several hundred teachers leave the classroom to continue their chosen profession in other countries.

It had long been suggested that instead of panic, the government, through the teachers’ colleges, train teachers specifically for the export market, and Troupe has now hinted that this is seriously under consideration.