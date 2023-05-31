Transjamaican Highway hits record US$161m in market capitalization Loop Jamaica

Transjamaicanhighway (TJH) regained one-third of its value on Tuesday to hit a record US$161 million in market capitalization on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

The valuation while at its peak remains fragile as it came with just 6,600 units trading hands worth about US$90.

It TJH gained US$0.003 in value to close at US$0.013.

Just a day before, the company lost 22 per cent of its value, but that decline came with a decent volume at 708,000 units.

Year-to-date the stock is up 34 per cent, as it benefits from favourable results released in May.

On Tuesday TJH led all advancing stocks on the market, followed by Caribbean Flavours and Fragrances up 23 per cent to $1.48, CAC up 18 per cent to $7.08 and 138 Student Living up 16 per cent to $5.50.

Top decliners were Medical Disposable down 14 per cent to $4.14, First Rock down 13 per cent to $9.89, and Caribbean Assurance down 12 per cent to $2.20.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 1,042.09 points (0.30 per cent) to close at 347,802.27 points and the volume traded amounted to 18,116,845 valued at $78,703,187.58.

Additionally, the JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 12.60 points (6.31 per cent) to close at 212.29 points and the volume traded amounted to 15,452 valued at $986.28.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 107 stocks of which 53 advanced, 35 declined and 19 traded firm.