Transjamaican Highway hits record US$161m in market capitalization Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Transjamaican Highway hits record US$161m in market capitalization Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Honey Bun receives coveted Safe Quality Food Certification

Reggae Girlz end Concacaf U20 Championship with 4-1 Win over Panama

$1 million in prizes for 2023 ‘Graduates Can Fly’ Singing Competition

Digicel keeping the Caribbean connected at Special Olympics

Sports minister: Djokovic must abstain from political messages

Transjamaican Highway hits record US$161m in market capitalization

More rainfall expected for drought-hit Jamaica as trough lingers

‘Cho-Cho Delight’, goat-rearing project land schoolgirl top prize

Clarke tables First Supplementary Estimates for 2023/24

NOT TRUE: Education Ministry rubbishes claims teacher paid $6.68

Wednesday May 31

25?C
Business
Loop News

2 hrs ago – Updated

iStock photo shows the Portmore Toll Plaza of the East-West leg of Highway 2000.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Transjamaicanhighway (TJH) regained one-third of its value on Tuesday to hit a record US$161 million in market capitalization on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

The valuation while at its peak remains fragile as it came with just 6,600 units trading hands worth about US$90.

It TJH gained US$0.003 in value to close at US$0.013.

Just a day before, the company lost 22 per cent of its value, but that decline came with a decent volume at 708,000 units.

Year-to-date the stock is up 34 per cent, as it benefits from favourable results released in May.

On Tuesday TJH led all advancing stocks on the market, followed by Caribbean Flavours and Fragrances up 23 per cent to $1.48, CAC up 18 per cent to $7.08 and 138 Student Living up 16 per cent to $5.50.

Top decliners were Medical Disposable down 14 per cent to $4.14, First Rock down 13 per cent to $9.89, and Caribbean Assurance down 12 per cent to $2.20.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 1,042.09 points (0.30 per cent) to close at 347,802.27 points and the volume traded amounted to 18,116,845 valued at $78,703,187.58.

Additionally, the JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 12.60 points (6.31 per cent) to close at 212.29 points and the volume traded amounted to 15,452 valued at $986.28.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 107 stocks of which 53 advanced, 35 declined and 19 traded firm.

Related Articles

Business

December 5, 2022 07:59 PM

Recent Articles

Entertainment

At 83, Al Pacino is expecting a baby with 29-year-old Noor Alfallah

Business

Honey Bun receives coveted Safe Quality Food Certification

Sport

Reggae Girlz end Concacaf U20 Championship with 4-1 Win over Panama

More From

Lifestyle

RIP Pauline: Jamaican street dog living in Canada has died

See also

Two years after Pauline, a Jamaican street dog, was flown from the Caribbean island to start a new life in Canada, she has died.
Pauline, who made many Jamaicans smile when a photo of her in winter

Jamaica News

‘Cho-Cho Delight’, goat-rearing project land schoolgirl top prize

Tears of joy concluded a three-year journey to victory for Natoya Williams, a grade 10 student at Lacovia High School in St Elizabeth.
Natoya walked away with the coveted $1-million prize along wit

Jamaica News

Cop killed in Manchester was shot, then hit with hammer

The police constable who was last night killed, reportedly by his wife, at his home in Somerset district, Manchester, was not only shot but also hit with a hammer.
The cop, 41-year-old Damien Blair

Jamaica News

Cop reportedly shot dead by wife in Manchester

A policeman was reportedly shot and killed by his wife during what is believed to have been a domestic dispute at their home in Somerset, Manchester on Monday evening.
The details of the incident a

Jamaica News

Woman paid man $230k to find gunman to kill her sister, and $500k…

As man loses appeal in Tamara Geddes murder case, court hears how sister also forked out $500,000 to kill another female

Sport

Ackeem Blake, Sean Bailey run personal bests to win in Los Angeles

Jamaicans Ackeem Blake and Sean Bailey achieved personal best times at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix, this season’s sixth World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting on Saturday.
Bla

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols