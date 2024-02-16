‘Transparent’ process in contracts awarded by municipalities – Creary Loop Jamaica

A member of the debate team that represented the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), Richard Creary, has asserted that there is a “clear” and “transparent” process in awarding contracts at all municipal corporations locally.

Creary was responding to a question from social media at Thursday night’s local government debates on what would be implemented to establish a more transparent process of awarding contracts so that friends of those in authority, or dons, do not receive such contracts.

Creary, the current mayor of Port Maria in St Mary, said each municipal corporation has a procurement committee.

“No councillor chairs that procurement committee, so there is a clear and transparent process in the awarding of contracts,” he declared.

Further, he said a quarterly report has to be submitted to the Integrity Commission on the process surrounding the awarding of contracts.

“… Based on the process, it does not allow for this level of corruption that is being perceived by the public,” said Creary, the JLP’s councillor-candidate for Richmond Division in St Mary South Eastern.

Adding to the response, Senator Charles Sinclair, the JLP’s councillor-candidate for Montego Bay North East in St James, pointed out that advertisements are placed in the Sunday Gleaner, where persons make submissions for contracts.

He said these applicants also have to satisfy certain conditions and satisfy the internal auditors, or Auditor General Pamela Munroe Ellis.

In relation to the latter, Charles said she can step into any municipal corporation to ensure that contracts are awarded in compliance with the respective laws.

“… And now we have the Integrity Commission; they can do the same (as the auditor general) and when we take note that the Integrity Commission Act was passed by the Jamaica Labour Party, we stand firm that there will be no corruption in the awards of contracts and the giving of contracts to dons,” Charles argued.

However, People’s National Party (PNP) councillor-candidate for Maxfield Park Division in St Andrew, Dennis Gordon, was not convinced by those arguments, as well as claims of mismanagement under the past PNP-led Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), which were leveled by former PNP coucillor-turned-JLP-parochial-candidate, Venesha Phillips.

Gordon alleged that the former personal assistant of a high-ranking official at the KSAMC is now the procurement manager there.

“We have not had consecutive meetings either of the accounts committee or the property’s committee,” he further claimed.

“We, as PNP, will say to the Jamaican people, our accountability, (and) our inclusiveness will ensure you (the citizens) are at the table,” Gordon stated.

The PNP representative also scoffed at claims by the JLP-led KSAMC for launching an internal investigation into the alleged construction breach by National Water Commission President Mark Barnett, and his wife, Annette, relative to an apartment complex.

“I find it a clear mockery,” said Gordon, who also suggested that the Integrity Commission’s report into the matter has not been tabled at the KSAMC.