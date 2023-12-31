Transport Authority to raise wrecking fees on January 2 Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Transport Authority to raise wrecking fees on January 2

8 hrs ago

Ralston Smith

The Transport Authority (TA) will be increasing wrecking fees across Jamaica, starting on Tuesday, January 2.

The charge for towing cars from within five kilometres of a pound will rise from $8,000 to $12,000, with the per kilometre rate over that distance moving from $400 to $600.

For larger vehicles like trucks, as well as Hiace and coaster buses, the five-kilometre towing fee will be increased from $15,000 to $22,500, and the per kilometre additional rate will move from $400 to $800.

Additionally, the no-key towing fee for cars will go up from $3,000 to $4,500, while the rate for larger vehicles will increase from $3,000 to $6,000.

The current rates, which can be found on the TA’s website, were not provided by the authority in its release announcing the rate adjustments.

The new rates are yet to be uploaded to the website.

According to the authority’s statement on Friday, the fee increases are part of an effort to better regulate and manage wrecking operations across the country.

“The agreement is designed to govern the conduct and behaviour of wrecker operators and to further manage the charge for the services they render,” said Ralston Smith, Managing Director of the TA.

He added that the approved rates must be adhered to by wrecker operators.

