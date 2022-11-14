Transport group condemns use of violence, Govt’s dismissive response Loop Jamaica

Another transport association is also in favour of the planned three-day protest of transport operators and has commended the protestors who took action peacefully on Monday.

One Voice Association of Transport Investors and Operators on Monday afternoon called on its members to refrain from the use of violence during the protest while pointing out that a widely circulated video of someone removing people from motor vehicles is not indicative of the One Voice Association’s mission.

“As we close this first day of our withdrawal of services, we note with concern a circulating video of a ‘loader man’ removing passengers from a taxi. This was this young male’s way to express his support for our withdrawal of services. The video has been used by some to cast a negative image on our withdrawal of services today,” the group said in a release.

One Voice said: “The correct image is that of transport operators peacefully withdrawing their services and in many cases gaining the sympathy of the travelling public who joined us at various taxi stands to listen to music and hold a peaceful vibe while we await our government’s reply to our appeal for a ticket amnesty.”

The group said it is unapologetic about its withdrawal of services.

A compilation of clips captured at different sections of the Corporate Area as taxi operators withdrew their services on Monday.

“However, we do not encourage or support any kind of violence or forceful expression in support of our position. In this regard also, neither do we support the position of our police that the zealous young male should be locked up for his action of removing persons from the taxi, as was seen in the video,” it said.

In its release, One Voice also outlined some of the conditions in which taxi and bus drivers operate and condemn the government’s dismissive attitude to the protest. Also, it implored those who condemned the withdrawal of service to know the facts.

“We also appeal to our private sector colleagues of note who have condemned us to do due diligence in investigating our complaints and be just and fair in your assessment,” the release said. The association expressed shock at the dismissive manner in which the government has treated the first day of action.

“We are law-abiding citizens who voted for you and assisted in taking voters to polling divisions for you. We do not expect this colonial-type disrespect and disregard of our actions,” the group said.

One Voice said, too, that although its members have withdrawn their services, they are still available regardless of the time of day to take people to the hospital, the airport, or many other emergency services.

“We believe that it’s only fair that if the government can grant an amnesty to violence producers who terrorise our communities with mayhem and murder, then it should not be difficult to extend an amnesty to transport operators who owe hundreds of thousands of dollars in tickets, many unfairly and unjustly so,” the release said.