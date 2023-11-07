Transport minister condemns killing of students in PPV Loop Jamaica

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Daryl Vaz, is expressing outrage and condemnation at the heinous killing of two students from Chetwood Memorial Primary School in Salt Spring, St James on Monday afternoon.

Two young male students and an adult – the latter said to have been the actual target of the deadly attack – were shot dead as they rode in a taxi in the Salt Spring community where there were at least three prior murders recently.

“This brutal killing of two young, promising Jamaicans is heart-wrenching. We need to go back to a Jamaica that protects our children and our people. We cannot continue to snuff out the lives of our future leaders,” stated Vaz in a press release.

He went on to call for greater regard to the roles of public passenger operators and the responsibilities they have towards safely transporting people daily.

“This is becoming a trend, where the safety of our transport operators is disregarded. This time, the murderers have demonstrated that they have no regard for life, no matter who, what or where,” said Vaz.

The minister expressed condolences to the parents, family and friends of the victims, and called on the nation to stand up against further acts of violence. He also expressed commendations to the taxi operator who acted swiftly in a bid to save the lives of the victims, despite the danger he faced in so doing.

“We cannot continue like this. It is untenable, and violates the rights of people to live in a secure society. This Government will be working together to come down heavier on these murderers, and curb what seems to be a growing trend,” added Vaz.