Transport minister condemns killing of students in PPV Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Transport minister condemns killing of students in PPV Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Xodus Carnival reveals MasCreate Studios

No effort to be spared to hunt down terrorists who killed students

‘Mash down that lie!’ says Tufton

The minimalist millennial’s best crossbody bag guide

Proven welcomes chief people officer Makeba Bennett-Easy

Transport minister condemns killing of students in PPV

Twin Triumph: Michkail and Michkoy Richards make ICAJ/ACCA history

Maxwell smashes 201 to lead Australia past Afghanistan at World Cup

Jamaica expects 250,000 UK and Ireland visitors in 2025

Pig farmer spearheads restoration of fishing village in Sav

Tuesday Nov 07

20°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

6 hrs ago

Daryl Vaz

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Daryl Vaz, is expressing outrage and condemnation at the heinous killing of two students from Chetwood Memorial Primary School in Salt Spring, St James on Monday afternoon.

Two young male students and an adult – the latter said to have been the actual target of the deadly attack – were shot dead as they rode in a taxi in the Salt Spring community where there were at least three prior murders recently.  

“This brutal killing of two young, promising Jamaicans is heart-wrenching. We need to go back to a Jamaica that protects our children and our people. We cannot continue to snuff out the lives of our future leaders,” stated Vaz in a press release.

He went on to call for greater regard to the roles of public passenger operators and the responsibilities they have towards safely transporting people daily.

“This is becoming a trend, where the safety of our transport operators is disregarded. This time, the murderers have demonstrated that they have no regard for life, no matter who, what or where,” said Vaz.

The minister expressed condolences to the parents, family and friends of the victims, and called on the nation to stand up against further acts of violence. He also expressed commendations to the taxi operator who acted swiftly in a bid to save the lives of the victims, despite the danger he faced in so doing.

“We cannot continue like this. It is untenable, and violates the rights of people to live in a secure society. This Government will be working together to come down heavier on these murderers, and curb what seems to be a growing trend,” added Vaz.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Carnival

Xodus Carnival reveals MasCreate Studios

Jamaica News

No effort to be spared to hunt down terrorists who killed students

Jamaica News

‘Mash down that lie!’ says Tufton

More From

Business

Twin Triumph: Michkail and Michkoy Richards make ICAJ/ACCA history

In a remarkable feat, identical twins Michkail and Michkoy Richards have achieved a historic milestone by jointly winning the prestigious Susil Jain Award at the recent ICAJ/ACCA Joint Graduation Cere

Jamaica News

Two primary school students among three shot and killed in St James

See also

Two primary school students are reportedly among three passengers who are dead after the taxi in which they were travelling was shot up by unknown gunmen in Salt Spring, St James on Monday evening.

Jamaica News

Teacher exposes US children to Jamaican culture through music

Ads, revival and reggae songs top the list

Sport

Jaheel Hyde wins Jamaica’s first gold medal at Pan Am Games

Jamaica’s Jaheel Hyde won the gold medal in the men’s 400m hurdles at the 19th Pan American Games inside the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Santiago, Chile on Friday.
Hyde took the vic

Jamaica News

Man found dead, pinned under rubble

The body of a construction worker was on Monday morning found under a pile of rubble on Ken Hill Drive in St Andrew.
According to people at the scene, the man, identified so far as Desmond, wa

Jamaica News

Jamaica welcomes first United Airlines flight from Denver, Colorado

The Sangster International Airport (SIA) in Montego Bay, St James, on November 4, welcomed an inaugural United Airlines flight from Denver, Colorado, in the United States.
Arriving on the flight we

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols