Travel ban on African countries is to protect J’cans — Tufton | Loop Jamaica

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, has defended the Government’s decision to impose travel restrictions on eight south African nations following the emergence of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Described as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization, the new strain, which seem destined to prolong the two-year-long coronavirus pandemic, was first identified in South Africa in late November.

It is still to be determined whether it is more contagious and more deadly than earlier strains of the virus.

As of Saturday, Jamaica joined a still-growing list of countries to impose travel bans on Botswana, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

South Africa’s Government has charged that the country was being unfairly punished after the travel bans were announced, and Malawi’s president has described them as “Afrophobia”.

While countries have rushed to close their borders, experts have warned that travel restrictions probably are too late to prevent the spread of the new variant, with cases showing up as far away as Asia and Australia. The United States announced its first case on Wednesday.

“Persons have commented on the measures [travel bans], some critically, and [have] questioned the motive and even insinuated whether or not we have done so in the past with other jurisdictions and other countries,” said Tufton.

“I want to remind the country, this Parliament, that a travel ban [was implemented] on the UK when the alpha variant was announced. A travel ban [was] imposed on India when the delta variant was announced, and a travel ban [was imposed] on South American countries when the Brazilian mu and lambda variants [of the coronavirus] were detected,” the minister said.

He added: “This position taken by the government is not new, and it’s not a rush because the variant was detected in any particular region, and worse, any insinuation that somehow it is discriminatory must be pushed back, rejected; this is about protecting the Jamaican population”.

Tufton said that while it was not practical to impose travel bans on all countries where the new variant has been detected, “we can slow the transmission and introduction in the country by imposing restrictions on areas where most cases are detected until more information is available”.

He pointed out that the issue is not necessarily that Jamaica will keep the new variant out, “because we are an open society [and] business has to continue, and the new variant is moving from one jurisdiction to the next.

“The issue around travel bans has always been to slow down the introduction of the variant to our population while we seek to understand the variant, its characteristics and prepare to deal with it when it gets here,” Tufton said.

The health minister said this approach has always been guided by best practices and protocols.