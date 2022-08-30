Travel in Threes: Pretty Pretty thinks travelling is ‘buzzy’ Loop Jamaica

Whether she’s travelling for dancing internationally, or staycationing for work as the up-and-coming dancehall that she is, dancer/deejay Pretty Pretty loves to book a flight.

Last #traveltuesday, a fellow member of PRT (the dancing group named after each member Pretty Pretty, Rebel, and TC aka Keticia Chatman), Rebel named her top three travel stops in a similar style. You can watch that video here.

This #traveltuesday, Pretty Pretty – who’s travelled with Rebel on several occasions — lists Canada among her top three places to travel to.

Pretty Pretty, (whose real name is Tashlicka Laird), is known for her infectious songs Buzzy and SAD EEH, the newcomer to the deejay arena was less than humble, and became quite animated as she spoke of her favourite travel stops.