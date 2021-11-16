Travel Tuesday: Jamaican me want more and more | Loop Jamaica

When travel buddies Alesha Nicholson and Ben Stockman got vaxxed in the UK, they knew the next checkpoint was Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Upon arrival, the couple of divorcees hightailed it from Sangster International Airport (SIA) in Montego Bay to Negril, Westmoreland, to rekindle their love affair with The Rock.

Kindness and camaraderie shared with their Jamaican pals aside, their trip to Ja was not complete without stops at several south-end haunts.

They checked in at Canoe Beach Bar for breakfast, Skylark Negril Beach Resort for lunch, and Rockhouse Hotel for dinner under the moonlight, among several other 7 Mile hotspots.

What makes Nicholson come back? Her ‘navel string cut yah’, but she also hates cold temps, and has been pining for Jamaica and friends and family since the lockdown protocols were enforced globally.

For Stockman – who’s lived in Jamaica for years at a time – the Rock-life is not just about the kush. When asked why he returns so often, he coyly responded ‘because I live here’.

Loop Lifestyle takes stock of the duo’s trip in photos.