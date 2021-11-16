Travel Tuesday: Jamaican me want more and more | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Travel Tuesday: Jamaican me want more and more | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Breaking News

Royal Blu teams up with The Autos for a ‘Dancehall Session’

Botanical Roots: Why you should eat radish

Travel Tuesday: Jamaican me want more and more

MoneyMasters to invest close to $3 billion in Montego Bay developments

Bangladesh bring in 4 new faces after T20 World Cup shambles

Man City player Mendy charged with 2 more counts of rape

WATA leads ‘ReggaeWave’ with Boyz on World Cup qualifying trail

Two people shot dead by gunmen in St Thomas

Cop found guilty of rape, abduction in St Thomas sentenced to 15 years

West Indies to co-host 2024 T20 World Cup with the USA

Tuesday Nov 16

27?C
Lifestyle
Kadeem Rodgers

Filmmaker Ben Stockman and producer Alesha Nicholson at Cafe Goa in Negril. (Photos: Courtesy of Ben Stockman/Alesha Nicholson)

When travel buddies Alesha Nicholson and Ben Stockman got vaxxed in the UK, they knew the next checkpoint was Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Upon arrival, the couple of divorcees hightailed it from Sangster International Airport (SIA) in Montego Bay to Negril, Westmoreland, to rekindle their love affair with The Rock.

Kindness and camaraderie shared with their Jamaican pals aside, their trip to Ja was not complete without stops at several south-end haunts.

They checked in at Canoe Beach Bar for breakfast, Skylark Negril Beach Resort for lunch, and Rockhouse Hotel for dinner under the moonlight, among several other 7 Mile hotspots.

What makes Nicholson come back? Her ‘navel string cut yah’, but she also hates cold temps, and has been pining for Jamaica and friends and family since the lockdown protocols were enforced globally.

For Stockman – who’s lived in Jamaica for years at a time – the Rock-life is not just about the kush. When asked why he returns so often, he coyly responded ‘because I live here’.

Loop Lifestyle takes stock of the duo’s trip in photos.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

Royal Blu teams up with The Autos for a ‘Dancehall Session’

World News

Times Square is back open on New Year’s Eve — with vax proof

Lifestyle

Botanical Roots: Why you should eat radish

More From

Entertainment

Strong support for Lila Ike after ‘I am into women’ tweet



While expressing concern, music fans have shown strong support for reggae artiste and MOBO award nominee Lila Ike following a series of tweets from her Twitter account on Sunday night, s

Jamaica News

See also

Moya Sewell, mother battling ovarian cancer, dies

Moya Sewell, the 29-year-old mother from West End, Portland who had been stricken with ovarian cancer, has died.

Sewell succumbed to the illness on Saturday at approximately 8:30pm. She d

Lifestyle

Sam Smith vacays in Portland, Jamaica, checks in at Roots 21!

While on the Rock, vacationing, English singer-songwriter Sam Smith was spotted at Roots 21 Bar & Kitchen in Port Antonio, Portland.

Loop Lifestyle gathered the How Do You Sleep? crooner is tak

Jamaica News

Car crash causes another power outage in Port Royal

After one week of darkness for some

Jamaica News

Cop found guilty of rape, abduction in St Thomas sentenced to 15 years

A policeman found guilty of rape and abduction has been sentenced to 15 years in prison at hard labour.

The man, Craig Williams, who was assigned to the Protective Service Division, was s

Jamaica News

No red light district around here, says Sinclair re MoBay’s Hip Strip

Government Senator and Councillor, Charles Sinclair, has used the Senate to once more voice his opposition to a proposal for a red light district to be created along Jimmy Cliff Boulevard, the former

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols