TravelInThrees: Japan tops Munga Honorable’s list Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Loop Lifestyle

50 minutes ago

Travel in Threes: Entertainer Munga Honourable

Born and raised in Islington, St Mary, entertainer Munga Honorable has seen much of the world and shared his top three destinations with Loop Lifestyle.

In fact, he gave us brawta.

Europe figures prominently on his list, with it being the home to two of his top destinations. He also expressed ‘big ups’ for Japan, as he acknowledged the support people from that country has shown to dancehall and reggae music over the years.

Check out this week’s Travel In Threes to find out the top destnations for the Gangsta Ras.

Video shot and edited by Ramon Lindsay

