#TravelInThrees: Sevana’s best in the west! Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
#TravelInThrees: Sevana’s best in the west! Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

30-y-o with ‘cocaine concealed on her body’ held at Kingston airport

Murder spike; police report rise in major crimes

#TravelInThrees: Sevana’s best in the west!

Dinamo stun big-spending Chelsea 1-0 in Champions League

DR Embassy, Pepsi and others give Franklin Town Primary a facelift

Gun, rounds of ammo seized in Clarendon stop and search by cops

Dr Haldane Davies appointed president of UCC

Reggae Boy Kaheem Parris moves to war-torn Ukraine

30 inner-city youth to participate in sports internship programme

West Indian Day parade returns to NYC!

Tuesday Sep 06

28?C
Lifestyle
Kadeem Rodgers

53 minutes ago

Travel in Threes: Sevana

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Mango hit maker – who swears by the fruit, recently, jokingly naming it as the reason for her beauty – travels well, and travels often.

In a previous and quite personal interview with Loop Lifestyle-following the launch of her sophomore EP Be Somebody – Sevana from Savanna-La-Mar also hinted at a fervour for wanderlust.

Whether she’s in Dakar, Senegal, Dubai, California, Portland, or in her native Westmoreland, Sevana’s ultimate reason for travel is for exploration.

It’s therefore not surprising that the girl from the southwest chose a Negril-based haunt as one of her top three travel stops to catch the sunset or a falling star.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

30-y-o with ‘cocaine concealed on her body’ held at Kingston airport

Jamaica News

Murder spike; police report rise in major crimes

Lifestyle

#TravelInThrees: Sevana’s best in the west!

More From

Jamaica News

CAPTURED: Man who threatened to kidnap girls, women now in custody

The man who was on Monday morning being sought by the police in relation to a threat to kidnap women and girls in Mandeville, Manchester, is now in police custody.
Head of the Manchester Police Div

Entertainment

Jada Kingdom’s boyfriend ‘put a ring on it’ for her birthday

See also

Dancehall artiste Jada Kingdom’s boyfriend, 19-year-old American rapper, Nas EBK, gave her a promise ring during her birthday celebrations at a Ribbiz Ultra Lounge in the Barbican Centre in Kingston,

Lifestyle

With J’can KFC chicken, Marlo Hampton, Kandi Burruss, bury the hatchet

‘Jamaican KFC’ was the proverbial white flag for a truce between two Atlanta housewives

Sport

Shericka Jackson upsets Fraser-Pryce in Brussels

World 200 metres champion Shericka Jackson pulled off an upset victory in the women’s 100m at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Brussels on Friday.
Jackson, who won the bronze medal at the T

Entertainment

Mighty Sparrow baptised in New York

Mighty Sparrow, the undisputed Calypso King of the World, was baptised on Saturday at Far Rockaway Beach in Queens, New York, USA.
With his baptism as a Seventh-Day Adventist, it is uncertain if th

Jamaica News

Two charged with murder of Jamaica-born TSA worker in NY

Two suspects, a man and a woman, have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting in May of longtime TSA worker, Jamaica-born Donovan Davy, who was gunned down blocks from his East Flatbush h

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols