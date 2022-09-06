TravelInThrees: Sevana’s best in the west! Loop Jamaica

The Mango hit maker – who swears by the fruit, recently, jokingly naming it as the reason for her beauty – travels well, and travels often.

In a previous and quite personal interview with Loop Lifestyle-following the launch of her sophomore EP Be Somebody – Sevana from Savanna-La-Mar also hinted at a fervour for wanderlust.

Whether she’s in Dakar, Senegal, Dubai, California, Portland, or in her native Westmoreland, Sevana’s ultimate reason for travel is for exploration.

It’s therefore not surprising that the girl from the southwest chose a Negril-based haunt as one of her top three travel stops to catch the sunset or a falling star.