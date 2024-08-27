TravelTuesday Tia Mowry: ‘I’m heading to Jamaica’, and that she did!

Actress, producer, author, and entrepreneur Tia Mowry is on The Rock in a season of ‘full-joy’.

Though she’s of Bahamian/English-Irish descent, the one-half of the famous twins showed just how much of an island girl she is at heart enjoying the sun sand and sea.

In a carousel of images shared to her Instagram yesterday, Mowry took followers to the beach with photo as she enjoyed the experience.

Mowry (L) made a splash at the beach, and later shared a photo with Chris and Lisa Binns, principals of Stush in The Bush, a farm-to-table dining experience in the hills of St Ann. (Photos: via Instagram)

She sported a black monokini, hair braided in cornrows and black sunnies, basking in turq-blue water on the North Coast.

And though she didn’t take her equally successful twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley along for the ride, Mowry’s trip was not a solo do.

In June, while on the red carpet at the BET Awards, Mowry disclosed plans of an impending trip to Jamaica 'with her girls…and cousin Jerome' for her July 6th birthday, and to 'unwind'.