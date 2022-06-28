TravelTuesdays: First int’l flight touch down at Ian Fleming Airport | Loop Jamaica

The Ian Fleming International Airport opened its runway for the very first commercial US flight out of Fort Lauderdale.

The occasion, hosted on Wednesday, June 22 at the St Mary-based hangar, marked the launch of a partnership with the South Florida-based, QCAS Aero, a corporate (business/private) aircraft maintenance organisation.

QCAS Aero offers a range of aircraft maintenance, management, mechanic, sales, and charter services.

After accepting the commemorative plaque for the inaugural flight out of Fort Lauderdale to the Ian Fleming International Airport in St Mary, QCAS Aero Director of Business Development Andrew Nicholson (2nd L) shook hands with the Member of Parliament for St Mary Western Robert Montague (R) as QCAS Aero President Ronald Sammy and Minister of Transport and Mining Audley Shaw looked on.

The QCAS Aero executive team of President Ronald Sammy (L) and Director of Business Development Andrew Nicholson (R), shared the spotlight with Dave Chin Tung (2nd L), CEO of Go Jamaica Travel; Donovan White (C), director of tourism at the Jamaica Tourist Board; and Audley Diedrick, president of the Airport Authority of Jamaica.

There were ten passengers on board the inaugural flight, but that’s only the tip of the iceberg. The Miami-based QCAS Aero will provide premium nonstop flights weekly to the airport.

Naturally, Jamaica’s premier lager, Red Stripe, was on location for the launch reception and ensured guests were treated to the authentic Jamaican experience – which, in this instance, comprised of refreshments throughout the proceedings.