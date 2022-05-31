#TravelTuesdays: From gun assault to paying his way through Africa! | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Kadeem Rodgers

1 hrs ago

Storytime With Lutan Fyah

In his own animated, larger-than-life way, reggae artist Lutan Fyah shared tidbits from his own version of a trip from hell.

The Spliff Tail and I Feel The Pain singer shared with Loop Lifestyle, stories of the challenges he’s faced while travelling through Africa.

The two-part story started with Fyah’s run-in with customs in Guinea-Bissau in West Africa, to finessing his way through Ethiopia, the Jamaican way.

Next Tuesday, on June 7, part two of the interview will be posted for #TravelTuesdays.

Jamaican among cast members of ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’

Former Miss Jamaica Universe contestant Lesa ‘Milan’ Hall is among the cast members of ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’, the American reality show’s first international franchise from Bravo TV.
Fraser-Pryce wins 200m at Prefontaine Classic

Defending World 100 metres champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica beat American Britanny Brown in the 200m at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.
Fraser-Pryce clo

Thompson-Herah beats Sha’Carri Richardson at Prefontaine Classic

Reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won the women’s 100m at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday on the same track that will host the athletics World Championships in

Body believed to be of missing bartender found in shallow grave

Man arrested amid probe in St Ann

Portmore man said to be political activist gunned down

A 53-year-old Portmore man, who is said to be a political activist, was on Sunday night gunned down in Bayside, Portmore, St Catherine.
He has been identified as Wayne Baldie of a West Bay, Portmor

PM ‘surprised’ that gangs establishing presence in deep rural areas

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has decried the migration of criminals to deep-rural areas, especially in rural St Elizabeth, where they are terrorising citizens and establishing their presence in sever

