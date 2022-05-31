TravelTuesdays: From gun assault to paying his way through Africa! | Loop Jamaica

In his own animated, larger-than-life way, reggae artist Lutan Fyah shared tidbits from his own version of a trip from hell.

The Spliff Tail and I Feel The Pain singer shared with Loop Lifestyle, stories of the challenges he’s faced while travelling through Africa.

The two-part story started with Fyah’s run-in with customs in Guinea-Bissau in West Africa, to finessing his way through Ethiopia, the Jamaican way.

Next Tuesday, on June 7, part two of the interview will be posted for #TravelTuesdays.

