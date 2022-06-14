TravelTuesdays storytime with Lutan Fyah in Africa | Loop Jamaica

Remember the spirited account of his trips in Africa by reggae artiste Lutan Fyah?

The “fyah” blazes into the second episode of the mini-series, where he and his entourage and African officials journeyed to Nairobi in Kenya.

With destination Tanzania in mind – to see the Masaai tribes – it was as if he recited a popular movie, the way Fyah recounted their sojourn.

Watch parts flying, screaming and confusion awry, and even moments when the protagonist became exhausted and took a nap.

We’re trying to understand how the Jamaicans present – sceptic as many Jamaicans are and given the circumstances – were able to sleep during the six-hour-long trip to the capital of Kenya.

The kicker is, that they never made it to the Maasai villages.

It’s #traveltuesdays! Watch the full video to learn all that occurred during Fyah and friends’ African escapades.