Treasure Beach FC secures $3m AutoSmart sponsorship for JPL debut Loop Jamaica

Treasure Beach FC, which will make its first appearance in the country’s top-tier football competition, the Jamaica Premier League, has successfully clinched a $3 million sponsorship agreement with AutoSmart, a car insurance company underwritten by General Accident.

The sponsorship announcement was made at a ceremony hosted at AutoSmart’s offices in Kingston on Tuesday.

Gregory Foster, the chief operating officer of General Accident, expressed his satisfaction in presenting the sponsorship, emphasizing the potential for a mutually beneficial partnership that supports a greater vision.

He expressed optimism for the upcoming season, stating, “We see where our partnership can be mutually beneficial and support a bigger dream. We look forward to a good season for the team.”

Treasure Beach FC earned its place in the JPL after securing victory in the Tier II competition in July. Notably, this marks the first time in 43 years that a team from St Elizabeth has gained entry into the top tier. Moreover, Treasure Beach FC stands out as the sole club in the league owned and operated by a non-profit organization, the Treasure Beach Foundation.

Jason Henzell, chairman of the Treasure Beach Foundation, provided insight into the journey leading to this milestone, describing it as a narrative of community development in Treasure Beach harmonizing with the athletic excellence of STETHS.

Henzell commended the contributions of numerous individuals who have fortified the club’s robust structure and recognized Paul Bernard, president of the Treasure Beach Foundation, for his unwavering belief and dedication to the club.

Bernard underscored the collaborative nature of the club’s success, attributing it to its commitment to structure and discipline. Regarding the collaboration with AutoSmart, he expressed his contentment, stating, “We are very happy to have the AutoSmart brand on board. Alone we cannot make it. Together we can. And we will wear your brand with pride.”

Touched by the presentations, Foster conveyed AutoSmart’s connection to the underdog narrative and urged Treasure Beach FC to preserve its discipline and team spirit, qualities that propelled them to the Jamaica Premier League.

The $3 million sponsorship secures AutoSmart’s prominent placement on the team jersey sleeve. Furthermore, AutoSmart, in collaboration with the Treasure Beach Football Club and the wider community, will offer special discounts to local club supporters.

The Jamaica Premier League is scheduled to commence on October 22.